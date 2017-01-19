In his inaugural speech will Trump rise to the moment?

WASHINGTON—Tradition suggests it’s time for Donald Trump to set aside the say-anything speaking style and rise to the inaugural moment.But bucking tradition or ignoring it altogether, is what got Donald Trump to his inaugural moment.When Trump stands on the west front of the Capitol on Friday and delivers his inaugural address, all sides will be waiting to see whether he comes bearing a unifying message for a divided nation or decides to play up his persona as a disrupter of the established order.How Trump tends to that balancing act, in both style and content, will be a telling launch for his presidency.“The inaugural is an address that is meant for the ages,” said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, a communications professor and director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania. “In particular, it’s important when you’ve had a divisive election. You need to become president of all of the people, including those who vehemently opposed your election.”Article Continued BelowTrump seems to get that.He’s spoken admiringly in recent weeks about the speeches of past presidents Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy, and is said to be deeply involved in preparing his address.“This is something very personal to him,” spokesman Sean Spicer said Wednesday, estimating the speech will run about 20 minutes. “He wants to talk about his vision, where he sees this country and where we are right now.”