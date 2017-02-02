In South Sudan, wheelchair basketball a welcome distraction from civil war

JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN—Warnings of possible genocide hang over the world’s youngest nation, but here on a basketball court under a fierce morning sun, South Sudan’s civil war seems a world away.Flashing up and down the court in blue and yellow jerseys, the players laugh and sweat as their wheelchairs jostle for position.This wheelchair basketball tournament in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, is the culmination of a two-week training session run by Jess Markt, a coach from Colorado who has led similar programs in countries ravaged by conflict.The disabled young South Sudanese men, drawn from various ethnic groups, are split into four teams that compete as dozens of spectators cheer them on.“The biggest lesson I have learned from these guys is the power of positive thought and perseverance,” Markt said. “They are very poor. Many of them are living in a camp outside the city or they live in rural areas that are very difficult situations, especially for disabled persons, and yet they are on the court playing, laughing and joking as though they don’t have any care in the world.”Article Continued Below“The biggest lesson I have learned from these guys is the power of positive thought and perseverance,” said Jess Markt, right, a coach from Colorado who led a two-week wheelchair basketball training camp prior to the tournament. (Bullen Chol/The Associated Press) Many of the players were injured in South Sudan’s decades-long struggle for independence from Sudan that ended with the creation of the new nation in 2011. The country has known little peace since 2013, when the rivalry between President Salva Kiir and deputy Riek Machar descended into a civil war in which thousands have been killed amid ethnic tensions.The wheelchair basketball training marked the first time some of the men had been involved in sports, and Markt said he had to teach them how to work together as a team.James Amoudit Makuei, 19, who travelled hundreds of kilometres (miles) to take part, said he hopes to share his skills with other disabled people in his hometown of Yirol.