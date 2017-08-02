Torontonians know exactly when they’ll get a long weekend this month. But in St. John’s, N.L., the civic holiday called Regatta Day is entirely dependent on the weather — and a vote.At 6 a.m. on the first Wednesday of August, thousands of St. John’s residents roll over in bed, turn on the radio, and find out if they have the day off.“You never quite know exactly what’s going to happen on the day,” said Dale Jarvis, a folklorist in St. John’s.“That anticipation and the mystery is part of the tradition … We have this kind of quirky holiday that really nobody else has.”The holiday is based around the Royal St. John’s Regatta — a 199-year-old rowing competition that, for many locals, is as much about the lakeshore festivities as the boat races.Article Continued BelowRegatta Day is scheduled for the first Wednesday in August, but it’s ultimately determined by Mother Nature and a group of volunteers.“It’s quite an honour to have the ability to shut the city down,” said Chris Neary, vice-president of the regatta committee and captain of the course.“I take it very seriously.”