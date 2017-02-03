In Turkey, Canadians learn to live with terrorism

ISTANBUL—Edmonton native Jennifer Gaudet has invested a lot in this city. Not long after first visiting Istanbul in 2006, she opened a café in the historic Sultanahmet district. Now, she runs Jennifer’s Hamam, a company that sells handwoven Turkish towels known as pestamels out of two stores and a showroom in the historic Arasta Bazaar.The past 12 months have been hard on residents of this megacity, something Gaudet knows better than most. On Jan. 12 last year, a suicide bomber killed 12 German and one Peruvian tourist a few hundred metres from her store. Since then, the retail side of her business has fallen 85 per cent. “My neighbourhood has become a ghost town; lots of businesses have closed down. If you are a business that depends on walk-by traffic you were in trouble a long time ago,” she says. “I’m lucky in that a lot of my clients are overseas.”A series of attacks by Kurdish separatists and Daesh extremists in recent months have killed dozens in Istanbul and struck fear into the city of 15 million. Though most casualties have been locals, Canadians have not escaped the carnage. An attack on the Reina nightclub in the early hours of New Year’s Day killed 39 revellers, among them Alaa al-Muhandis from Milton. At least one Canadian was injured in an attack on the city’s main airport in June that took 45 lives. Both raids were carried out by cells linked to Daesh targeting Istanbul’s international character.The hunt for the Reina nightclub perpetrator revealed the extent to which Daesh extremists have infiltrated Istanbul. During the investigation, 20 Daesh cells were uncovered — in just three districts of the city. Almost US$200,000, weapons and passports stashed at separate locations were uncovered during the pursuit of one man, offering the outside world a frightening glimpse into the degree of jihadist organization here.Article Continued BelowIt’s been a swift and painful fall from grace for Istanbul. A leading candidate to hold the 2020 Olympic Games as recently as 2013 and the world’s fifth most-visited city two years ago, terrorist attacks and political upheaval have soured international visitors. Tourism fell 23 per cent last year, the first time Istanbul saw a decline in 16 years.For Melanie Mehrer, an artist from British Columbia who now lives close to the Reina nightclub, the city is more dangerous. “There is increased security everywhere,” says Mehrer, who flew to Canada the day of the airport attack in June. “As a foreign-looking (white) female, I don’t get stopped so much, just if I am carrying a suitcase or a large bag. I am trying not to let it stop me from enjoying the city — I just avoid crowds.”