In Yemens secret prisons, the UAE tortures suspects and the U.S. interrogates them

MUKALLA, YEMEN—They call it the “grill”: The victim is tied to a spit like a roast and spun furiously within a circle of fire. It is just one of the terrors inflicted by interrogators on detainees in Yemen who are routinely beaten with wires and were kept in filthy shipping containers, blindfolded for months — all by one of America’s closest counterterrorism allies.Abuse and torture are rife in a network of secret prisons across Southern Yemen where hundreds are detained in the hunt for Al Qaeda militants, former detainees told The Associated Press. The network is run by the United Arab Emirates and by Yemeni forces it created, with at least 18 lock-ups hidden away in military bases, air and seaports, in the basements of private villas and even in a nightclub, according to accounts from former detainees, families of prisoners, civil rights lawyers and Yemeni military officials.American defence officials confirmed Wednesday that U.S. forces have interrogated some detainees in Yemen but denied any participation in or knowledge of human rights abuses. The American officials confirmed that the U.S. provides questions to the Emiratis and receives transcripts of their interrogations. A Yemeni witness of American interrogations also told the AP that no torture took place during those sessions where he was present.Still, the American role raises potential concerns about violations of international law. Obtaining intelligence that may have been extracted by torture inflicted by another party would violate the International Convention Against Torture, which prohibits complicity, said Ryan Goodman, a law professor at New York University who served as special counsel to the Defense Department until last year.Read more:Bound. Tortured. Killed. An Iraqi photographer reveals shocking torture at the hands of U.S.-trained commandosArticle Continued BelowWashington has long relied on allies to help it gain intelligence in the fight against Al Qaeda. The UAE has been so key that Defense Secretary James Mattis praised it as “Little Sparta” for its outsized role in fighting the militants. The UAE government in a statement to the AP denied that any secret prisons exist or that torture takes place.A former detainee — covering his face for fear of being detained again — shows how he was kept in shackles a secret prison at Riyan airport in the Yemeni city of Mukalla. (Maad El Zikry / AP) At one main detention complex at Riyan airport in the southern Yemeni city of Mukalla, however, former inmates described being crammed into shipping containers smeared with feces and blindfolded for weeks on end. They said they were beaten, rotated on a spit and sexually assaulted, among other abuse. Speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the workings at the base, one member of the Hadramawt Elite, a Yemeni security force set up by the UAE, said, American forces were at times only yards away.“We could hear the screams,” said a former detainee held for six months at Riyan. “The entire place is gripped by fear. Almost everyone is sick, the rest are near death. Anyone who complains heads directly to the torture chamber.” He was flogged with wires, part of the frequent beatings inflicted by guards against all the detainees, the AP found. He also said he was inside a metal shipping container when the guards lit a fire underneath to fill it with smoke.