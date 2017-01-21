Inaugural Balls are President Trumps first presidential party

WASHINGTON—The Inauguration Day festivities roll into the evening as the new president and first lady make their way to the three official presidential balls to greet supporters and perform their first dance.Both the Liberty and Freedom balls take place at the Washington Convention Center. A third, the Salute To Our Armed Services Ball, takes place at the National Building Museum.President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump shared their first dance well after 9 p.m. at the Liberty Ball to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” Vice President Pence and his wife, as well as the couples’ children joined them on the stage.Minutes later, they all repeated the ritual at the Freedom Ball, concluding with Trump leading the crowd in a chant of “U.S.A!”That first dance is the most-watched moment of most inaugural balls, with extra emphasis on the first lady’s choice of frock (it usually ends up in the National Museum of American History). Melania Trump wore a strapless, column white Hervé Pierre dress, with a white ruffle cascading down the front.Article Continued Below▶President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are dancing at the first of three inaugural balls they'll attend Friday night.(The Associated Press)As the Trumps made their way to the Washington Convention Center, their long motorcade passed by a number of onlookers waving middle fingers and some yelling obscenities.Performances began around 8 p.m. Chrisette Michele and Travis Greene took the stage at the Liberty Ball, backed by the Abundant Life choir, sang Greene’s gospel tune, “Intentional.”“Somebody make noise for Jesus,” Greene said at the song’s conclusion. “God bless America.”