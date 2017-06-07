Indian officers denial at Canadian border a mistake, federal government says

The federal government is admitting border officials made a mistake when a retired anti-insurgency officer from India was deemed inadmissible to Canada and denied entry.Days later, after an outcry from Indian officials, the officer was suddenly reissued a visa and flown back to Toronto. In a statement in May, Canada’s High Commissioner to India, Nadir Patel, expressed “regret” about the incident but would not reveal the rejected visitor’s identity citing privacy protection. Immigration officials subsequently confirmed the person as Tejinder Singh Dhillon. Dhillon, a retired senior officer with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), India’s largest paramilitary force under the home affairs ministry, was refused admission in May at the Vancouver airport on the way to his niece’s wedding in Toronto.Canada border officials explained the refusal by indicating on a form letter that the 67-year-old had served a government that engages or has engaged in terrorism, human rights violations, crime against humanity or genocide.Article Continued BelowThe incident immediately caused diplomatic ripples between New Delhi and Ottawa, prompting Canadian officials to issue not just a new multiple-entry visa to Dhillon but a plane ticket for his return.“Such a characterization of a reputed force like the CRPF is completely unacceptable. We have taken up the matter with the Government of Canada,” a foreign ministry official told Indian media.Patel said the refusal was a mistake on Ottawa’s part.