Indias cash overhaul leaves millions in limbo as deadline passes

NEW DELHI—Fifty days ago, India yanked most of its currency from circulation without warning, jolting the economy and leaving most citizens scrambling for cash. As the deadline for exchanging the devalued 500- and 1,000-rupee notes for new ones hit on Friday, many Indians were still stuck waiting in long bank lines.Empty ATMs and ever-changing rules prevented people from withdrawing money, and many small, cash-reliant businesses from cinemas to neighbourhood grocery stores suffered huge losses or went under.Despite those problems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his Nov. 8 demonetization decree succeeded in uncovering tax evasion and cracking down on graft. The Indian government is urging patience, insisting it’s playing a long game that will eventually modernize Indian society and benefit the poor.So far, despite the widespread inconvenience and costs, most of the country’s 1.25 billion citizens appear to be taking Modi’s word for it.Here are a few things to know about India’s massive cash overhaul:Article Continued BelowHardship for the poorWorst affected were the country’s hundreds of millions of farmers, produce vendors, small shop owners and daily-wage labourers who usually are paid in cash at the end of a day’s work. Many lost their jobs as small businesses shut down, compounding their poverty. (Altaf Qadri) Modi’s announcement that 500 and 1,000 rupee bills — making up 86 per cent of India’s currency — were no longer legal tender has posed an enormous hardship for millions of people who use cash for everything from salaries to cellphone charges.Almost immediately, serpentine lines appeared at banks and ATMs as people waited hours to deposit or exchange old currency notes for new bills. Since authorities only began printing the new bills after the policy was announced, demand vastly exceeds supply and cash machines often run dry. Daily commerce in essentials including food, medicine and transportation screeched almost to a halt.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx