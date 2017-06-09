Indigenous activists call Queens Park ceremonies a birthright

Indigenous activists who have been holding ceremonies and camping at Queen’s Park since June 1 say that they have a historic right to be there which “supersedes” park rules. Davyn Calfchild, hereditary chief of the Blackfoot Confederacy, Siksika Nation, is taking part in a 13-day fast which he hopes will draw attention to a host of issues plaguing Indigenous communities. Calfchild said he didn’t seek a permit to use the small site on the northwest end of the Toronto park, where he plans to stay and have traditional fire ceremonies with his wife Cathy, activist Gary Wassaykeesic and other supporters until his fast ends June 13.“Our ceremonies that we’ve been doing on our land for 5,000 years or longer are our birthright,” he said, referring to the notion of applying for a park permit as an imposition by a “foreign” government. “We’re here because as long as the grass grows and the river flows there are agreements that are in place and we have a right to do these ceremonies.” Article Continued BelowMatthew Cutler, spokesperson for Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation, told the Star in an email that camping and unpermitted fires aren’t allowed under the municipal code, but that Indigenous liaison staff are working “to balance Davyn’s presence in the park with bylaws, public safety and other users.”He said that Indigenous people have been using Toronto parks in similar ways for the “past few years,” and that in these cases the city and police have typically agreed not to enforce bylaw restrictions. “This is one example of how our teams are attempting to ensure that we reflect on and engage with the history of colonization in Toronto in our stewardship of our common grounds,” Cutler wrote, adding that the Toronto Parks and Environment Committee recently agreed to develop an Indigenous Place Making Framework for Toronto parks.