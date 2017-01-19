Indigenous artists starving for connection to community

MONTREAL—The year 2017 is meant to be one of celebration as Canada commemorates its 150th anniversary and Montreal marks 375 years since its founding. But a pocket of resistance to the festivities has formed in the heart of this city, with a handful of indigenous dancers, filmmakers, singers and visual artists brought together this weekend to reflect on the native experience. At the same time, they are trying to forge a community of aboriginal artists in a city where they have too often felt alone.“I think the experience isn’t just for the audience to witness this and experience the art and voices of the artists. I feel like it’s also for the artists themselves and the community itself being able to come together,” said Lara Kramer, a dancer and choreographer who selected a dozen artists to participate in the show, Welcome to Indian Country.The show includes traditional indigenous art forms, such as a drum-circle performance by the Buffalo Hat Singers and Taqralik Partridge from the northern Quebec hamlet of Kuujjuaq, who incorporates Inuit throat singing into her spoken-word shows.But there are also those with a more contemporary flavour. Mi’kmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby (Rhymes for Young Ghouls), Cree and Métis dancer Daina Ashbee, and Anishnaabe sisters Émilie and Caroline Monnet are presenting work that touches on the experience of urban and on-reserve aboriginals; the scars of residential schools as well as the repeated attempts by the government to right the wrongs of history: first the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples of the 1990s, more recently the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.Article Continued Below“It’s kind of a form of damage control,” said Kramer of the recently completed commission, which travelled across the country collecting testimony of residential school survivors and published a lengthy report with dozens of recommendations to the federal government.“Our Canadian government had to do something because at the time there were lots of survivors going to court and it was something I don’t think they could have neglected much longer.”Kramer and Émilie Monnet have collaborated on a performance piece with a stinging title: “This Time Will Be Different.” It features two aboriginal siblings tearing pages from the commission’s report, gluing them to a shiny, metallic surface formed out of emergency blankets and painting them red. The effect is that the makeshift stage is transformed into a cemetery over the 20-minute piece.