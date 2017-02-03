Indigenous boys, men issues to be added to national inquiry on missing and murdered women, girls

Exactly how issues surrounding murdered and missing indigenous boys and men will be included in the already late starting national inquiry on women and girls is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.The inquiry commissioners are sensitive to the rising public debate and concerns involving the role that indigenous men and boys might play in the probe, including their own stories of violence, said inquiry spokesperson Michael Hutchinson. “The issues intersect at certain points and that is relevant to indigenous women and girls,” Hutchinson said.How included men and boys are going to be in the process needs to be decided because time and resources are an issue and the clock is ticking. The inquiry, made up of five commissioners who will examine the systemic causes of violence against indigenous women and girls, is expected to fully start this spring and wrap up at the end of December, 2018. The original terms of reference for the inquiry, or, the mandate of the probe, focused on women and girls and did not include indigenous men and boys.Article Continued BelowNews of the possible further inclusion of men and boys into a national women’s inquiry — which women’s indigenous groups fought to get for years — should not have been relayed to families informally via social media or news articles, said Francyne Joe, the interim-president of the Native Women’s Association of Canada. “When families are finding out about these developments on social media it is inappropriate and disrespectful,” Joe said, adding national indigenous groups held a teleconference with the inquiry earlier this week and this was not brought up.“It would have been a prime opportunity to say, ‘What do you think about this?’ We could have at least been prepared and supportive. I don’t think any of the organizations would say, ‘No, we shouldn’t include men,’ but it is just a matter of how it’ll affect the whole inquiry process now,” said Joe, the former president of the B.C. Native Women’s Association.