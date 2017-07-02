Indigenous discontent gives 150th anniversary a defining theme

A national anniversary — even one as ungainly in name as a sesquicentennial, as betwixt-and-between as 150 years — is a terrible thing to waste.By their perspective, presence and justness of their purpose, Indigenous peoples in Canada made sure this one wouldn’t be.“Everyone needs to understand that even as we celebrate, people have different perspectives and that there are a large number of Indigenous people who don’t feel like celebrating,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Saturday at Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill.Trudeau said First Nations wanted Canadians to “use this opportunity, when we come together, to reflect on our past and think about our future, to remind us that we have a lot of work to do in the future, together.”For much of 2017, the 150th anniversary of Confederation seemed a celebration without a theme. But by their dissent in the months leading up to Canada Day and in the “reoccupation” protest on Parliament Hill in advance of Saturday’s festivities, First Nations succeeded in defining the sesquicentennial as an occasion to consider past harms, unmet promises and unfinished business.Article Continued BelowThe Chiefs of Ontario, for instance, voted earlier this month to boycott sesquicentennial events and urged the governments to use the word “acknowledge” rather than “celebrate” what they termed “150 years of Canadian colonialism.” Even as dignitaries were welcomed to the waterlogged Hill by Indigenous dancers, the DJ spinning music provided political subtext via a T-shirt upon which was written “Unceded.”In the recurring message that the human experience on what is now Canada is a great deal more than 150 years, and that the century and a half of Confederation has inflicted cruelty, suffering and sorrow on First Nations, the sesquicentennial was by and large framed.