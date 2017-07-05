Indigenous students, student union push Ryerson University to change its name

A student-led campaign at Ryerson University is pushing for the school to change its name out of respect for residential school survivors.But the proposal from the Ryerson Students Union and the Indigenous Students Association has prompted considerable backlash from the wider student community, who criticize it as being impractical and disrespectful in its own right.The downtown Toronto university is named for Egerton Ryerson, a pioneer of public education in Ontario who is widely believed to have helped shape residential school policy through his ideas on education for Indigenous children.The school has previously stated that Ryerson’s ideas did help contribute to the system that has since been described as a “cultural genocide” and acknowledged the need to commit to respectful relationships with Indigenous students.The request for a name change is one of 11 demands the students union posted on its Facebook page on Canada Day under the hashtag #resist150.Article Continued BelowOthers include removing a statue of Ryerson that currently stands on campus, creating an Indigenous-only space for students, and implementing mandatory Indigenous content in all programs.But the demands have sparked controversy both in and out of the union.Union president Susanne Nyaga said at least one executive member has expressed a desire to rethink his position on the issue, and the union itself may have to revise its stance after further discussions.