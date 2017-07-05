Indigenous woman hit by trailer hitch in Thunder Bay dies

Barbara Kentner, a young Indigenous mother who was hit in the stomach by a trailer hitch thrown by a passenger in a speeding car in Thunder Bay, passed away early on Tuesday morning.The metal trailer hitch struck Kentner, 34, on January 29 and she sustained devastating internal injuries. Her sister Melissa, who was walking down the street with Barbara at the time of the assault, said she heard a blond passenger in the car yell, “I (expletive) got one of them,” as they drove past.Barbara spent the next five months hospitalized in agony as her major organs shut down. Barbara’s teenage daughter Serena, Melissa and her cousin Debbie Kakagamic were all fixtures at her side.Kentner is being remembered as a mom and a devoted sister who was always happy, full of life and who was dearly loved by her family. “She had a wonderful sense of humour and she loved every member of her family and everybody loved her,” said Kakagamic. “She has one daughter Serena, who is 16. Serena would go to the hospital and climb in bed and lay with her mom. She loved her mom so much. She rubbed her mom’s forehead, held her hand, straightened her blanket out for her.”Article Continued BelowHer family and Indigenous leaders in Thunder Bay are demanding her death be considered a hate crime. For years, many Indigenous people in Thunder Bay have complained about the level of racism they face in the city daily. During the eight-month long inquest into the seven Indigenous students who died between 2000 to 2011 while at high school in Thunder Bay, many youth testified they were the targets of racial taunts and often had garbage thrown at them from passing cars. Of the seven students who died, five were found in the rivers and three of those deaths were ruled ‘undetermined’ by the inquest jury.The city has been further on edge after the disappearances and deaths of Indigenous teens Tammy Keeash, 17, and Josiah Begg, 14. Both vanished on the night of May 6 and then were later found dead in the city’s waterways. Indigenous leaders say they no longer trust the local police authorities to investigate the teens’ deaths and they wanted the RCMP to come in and takeover the investigations. The Thunder Bay Police Service is currently being investigated for “systemic racism” concerning how they handle Indigenous missing persons and death cases by the Office of the Independent Police Review Director.Late last month, Ontario’s Chief Coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer announced that York Regional Police and the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service would be brought in to investigate Begg and Keeash’s deaths.