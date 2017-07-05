Injured U.S. solider, widow go after money Canada will give to Omar Khadr

The lawyer for the widow of an American soldier killed in Afghanistan said Tuesday they have filed an application so that any money paid by the Canadian government to a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner convicted of killing him will go toward the widow and another U.S. soldier injured.Lawyer Don Winder made the comments as a decision by the Canadian government to apologize and give millions of dollars to Omar Khadr came under mounting criticism.An official familiar with the deal said Tuesday that Khadr will receive $10 million. The official was not authorized to discuss the deal publicly before the announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity. The government and Khadr’s lawyers negotiated the deal last month.Read more:Khadr to get apology, compensation over $10M as lawsuit settledArticle Continued BelowIn the U.K., terror-plotters get life not millions of dollars: DiManno‘Odious’ or overdue: Reports of Omar Khadr settlement draw sharply different reactionsThe Canadian-born Khadr was 15 when he was captured by U.S. troops following a firefight at a suspected Al Qaeda compound in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of an American special forces medic, U.S. army Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer and injury of Sgt. Layne Morris, who lost an eye. Khadr, who was suspected of throwing the grenade that killed Speer, was taken to Guantanamo and ultimately charged with war crimes by a military commission.