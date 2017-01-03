Inmates involved in Brazil prison riot to be moved to federal institution, authorities say

RIO DE JANEIRO—Brazilian authorities said Tuesday that the inmates responsible for the killings of 56 rivals at a prison in the Amazon will be transferred to high security federal institutions in addition to being prosecuted. Many of those slain were beheaded or dismembered in the worst bloodshed at a Brazilian prison since 1992.Three other prisons in the state of Amazonas also saw riots Sunday and Monday. In total, 60 inmates died and 184 escaped. Only 48 were recaptured, according to the local police.Amazonas Gov. Jose Melo said the transfers to federal prisons are likely to focus on members of local Family of the North gang that attacked those of Sao Paulo-based First Command, Brazil’s biggest criminal organization. The two are clashing over the control of prisons and drug routes in northern Brazil.“They are fighting for space outside the prisons, and this time it was inside the penitentiary,” Melo said in a press conference after meeting federal authorities. “This is part of a national movement that happened in prisons of Roraima, Acre and Rondonia states. Now it is with us. What shocked us was the aggressive way it was done.”Transfers of gang leaders to federal prisons often have been followed by more violence and Amazonas authorities said they are worried that the First Command may retaliate for the slayings in the coming days.Article Continued BelowThe Anisio Jobim Penitentiary Complex in Manaus held 1,224 inmates when the riot began, although it is designed for only 592, the state public security office said. The prison is run by a private company that is paid according to the number of inmates.The governor also announced a public-private partnership to invest $30 million in a new penitentiary with capacity of 3,200 inmates to address the state’s growing problem of crowded prisons — an issue all over Brazil.Late Monday, Melo ordered that 130 prisoners linked to the First Command be transferred to a prison built in 1907 that had been deactivated in October due to poor conditions.

