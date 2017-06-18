Inquest jury urges drug crackdown after Chilean migrants death in Milton jail

Detention facilities should allow inmates to make overseas calls and must crack down on drug smuggling into jails, a coroner’s inquest has recommended.Those were two of the six recommendations the jury made at the inquest in the death of Francisco Romero Astorga, an immigration detainee suffering from depression and substance abuse.The three-woman, two-man panel did not make any recommendations on the detention practices of the Canada Border Services Agency as the coroner’s office restricted the scope of the inquiry to the events after Astorga was arrested and held at the Maplehurst Correctional Centre, a maximum security detention facility in Milton.The border agency uses provincial jails to house detainees when there is an overflow at its own holding centres or when a detainee poses dangers to others. Astorga, a 39-year-old Chilean, was held in jail for an immigration violation for 59 days and died of an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine on March 13, 2016 while in custody. On Friday, the jury concluded the death was an accident.Article Continued BelowAlthough Romero’s family said they were happy with the jury recommendations, they said there are still unanswered questions.“The access to phones and communication with family was the main thing. Everything started from a phone call for support,” said Esteban Romero Astorga, brother of the deceased, after the jury delivered its verdict in Milton.“Why did they charge a mentally ill man and put him in a maximum security jail?” asked the younger Romero, who flew in and sat through the weeklong inquiry.