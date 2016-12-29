Inside the troubled life of Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the nurse on the night shift

Elizabeth Wettlaufer came home from rehab the day after police in white forensic suits combed through her Woodstock apartment and hauled out evidence. She had yet to be charged for the murder of eight nursing home residents under her care, but her world was collapsing around her.It was shortly after Wettlaufer, a 49-year-old registered nurse, had signed an Oct. 6 peace bond banning her from providing health care and placing her under a 7 p.m. curfew, except for AA meetings.She started packing to go live with her parents nearby, and served notice she would be vacating the fifth-floor, two-bedroom unit she had called home for at least nine years.Neighbours didn’t know about the bond, but Wettlaufer made no secret about the instability in her life. They knew her as the friend who one day announced she had “found God and wasn’t a lesbian anymore,” as the recovering drug addict who twice spent time in rehab, as the tenant behind in her rent.When her bags were done, Wettlaufer asked a neighbour what kind of gossip the police search had sparked.Article Continued Below“I said to her, ‘People are saying you killed someone,” said the neighbour, who spoke on the condition she not be identified. “And she starts laughing her head off. She was hysterical. She thought the whole thing was funny.”Police have not named the deadly drug they allege Wettlaufer “administered.” But the peace bond banned her from specifically possessing insulin, and any controlled drug that wasn’t prescribed.A source familiar with aspects of the investigation said Wettlaufer once offered to put down a neighbour’s sick cat with insulin she had in her apartment. Contacted by the Star, the neighbour denied having told the story to police and insisted the offer never happened.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx