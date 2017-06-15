Invictus Games helps pave way to recovery for veterans: Prince Harry

Last month I watched as a six-year-old girl, Maya, stood on stage in London at the U.K. team launch for the Invictus Games. In front of hundreds of people, she explained how proud she was of her mom and the other brave men and women who had been selected to compete at this year’s Invictus Games in Toronto. Getting involved in the Invictus Games has meant that Maya’s mother, a former servicewoman, Michelle, has been able to do things that she never thought she would do again. She has a heart condition that causes exhaustion, extreme dizziness and sudden collapses. A few months ago, she was too terrified to leave the house. Since she started training for the Games her confidence has dramatically increased. More importantly for Michelle, she can now be the mother she wants to be, inspiring her daughter and everyone else around her. Since the Invictus Games started three years ago, I have been lucky enough to meet hundreds of people like Michelle and her daughter. I have seen that the Games have given competitors new hope as they recovered from serious injuries and illnesses. And just as importantly, it’s given their loved ones new hope as they support them along this journey. Read more: Invictus Games will celebrate military familiesTime and time again, competitors from around the world tell me that sport has saved them; that the Invictus Games have given them a new lease on life; and that to represent their country again with fellow comrades is something they could only have dreamt of while lying in hospital. Article Continued BelowThe Invictus Games is an event that uses the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. The Games reunite men and women, who have fought alongside each other, to recover together. “Invictus” means unconquered and there is no better word to describe these incredible men and women who have put their lives on the line for their country and have come back fighting from life-changing injury or illness. Prince Harry delivers closing remarks during the Invictus Games in Orlando in 2016. Toronto will host the third Invictus Games from Sept. 23 to 30. (Gustavo Caballero / Invictus Games) And today, Canadians have a chance to become part of the Invictus movement when tickets for the Toronto 2017 Games go on sale. I promise that the experience of sitting in the stands and cheering on the competitors from all nations will be something you will never forget. The stories you will see unfold in front of you will leave you feeling proud, inspired and moved. Speaking from experience, it is quite simply a life-changing event. In these challenging times, we can all draw strength from the uplifting and positive examples set by these men and women. I still remember the day in Afghanistan when I climbed onto the plane to take me and many other soldiers back from the battlefield. We were held on the runway to wait for the coffin of a Danish soldier to be loaded on board. I thought of his life cut short and his family back at home — a family that wouldn’t be welcoming their son or brother in the way they’d prayed for.