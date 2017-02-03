Iran bans U.S. wrestlers from competition in response to Trumps travel ban

TEHRAN, IRAN—Iran on Friday banned U.S. wrestlers from participating in the Freestyle World Cup competition this month in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order forbidding visas for Iranians, the official IRNA news agency reported.A senior Iranian cleric vowed, meanwhile, that his country would continue its missile program, despite threats from the Trump administration that it was preparing to levy new sanctions.IRNA quoted Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying a special committee reviewed the case of the U.S. wrestling team and “Eventually the visit by the U.S. freestyle wrestling team was opposed.”Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpThe decision marks the first action taken by Iran in response to Trump’s executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries. Earlier this week, Iran said it would take retaliatory action.Article Continued BelowGhasemi said the policy of the new U.S. administration left Iran no other choice but to ban the wrestlers.▶White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defends President Donald Trump's ban on travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries saying it was enacted with the proper preparation and coordination.(The Associated Press)The competition in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah is scheduled for Feb. 16-17.USA Wrestling had said it would send a team to the Freestyle World Cup, one of the most prestigious competitions in international wrestling.