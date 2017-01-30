Iraqi lawmakers urge American ban over Trumps Muslim ban

BAGHDAD—Iraqi lawmakers Monday called for banning Americans from entering the country after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending immigration from Iraq and citizens of six other Muslim majority nations.The vote is not binding on the Iraqi government, but it still could strain relations between Baghdad and Washington amid the military operation to retake Mosul from Daesh, also known as ISIS and ISIL.The vote was described as “a recommendation,” by deputy speaker of parliament, Sheik Humam Hamoudi, and called for the U.S. Congress to “pressure the American administration to reconsider that decision regarding Iraq.”Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpEND The Foreign Ministry also spoke out against Trump’s order, saying it “regrets such a decision” against a country that the U.S. considers “an ally and a strategic partner.”Article Continued Below“It is a surprise that Iraq is covered with this order because it is not among the countries that export terrorists or Takfiri ideology,” the statement added, using an Arabic term that refers to Sunni extremists. “The Iraqi community inside the U.S. enjoys a good reputation and its members have not involved in any terrorist act.”The ministry described Trump’s decision as “wrong” and called for him to reconsider it. The 90-day travel ban affects citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.The Pentagon is compiling a list of Iraqis who have supported U.S. and coalition personnel to help exempt them from Trump’s ban, said Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman. The list will include those who have tangibly demonstrated their commitment to supporting U.S. forces, such as translators, drivers and Iraqi forces who may be training in the U.S., he said.