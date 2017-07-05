Iraqi PM congratulates troops on big victory over Daesh in Mosul as fighting continues

MOSUL, IRAQ—Iraq’s prime minister on Tuesday congratulated his fighters on “the big victory in Mosul” — even as fighting with Daesh militants continued in Mosul’s Old City neighbourhood where Iraqi forces are about 250 metres from the Tigris River and facing increasingly brutal resistance.Haider al-Abadi spoke during a press conference in Baghdad, less than a week after he declared an end to Daesh’s self-styled caliphate after Iraqi forces achieved an incremental win by retaking the landmark al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City.“Praise be to God, we managed to liberate (Mosul) and proved the others were wrong, the people of Mosul supported and stood with our security forces against terrorism,” al-Abadi said.His remarks came on the third anniversary of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s sermon at the al-Nuri Mosque, from where he declared an Islamic caliphate on Daesh-held lands in Syria and Iraq.Also during the press conference, al-Abadi added that he has given instructions to rebuild and stabilize areas of the city already freed from the militant group.Article Continued BelowInside Mosul’s Old City, civilians fleeing Iraqi advance are increasingly desperate. The elderly and weak are carried across mounds of rubble in blankets. Soldiers — increasingly fearful of the Old City’s inhabitants after a string of suicide bombings — hurry the groups along.Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) stand guard next to Mosul's destroyed ancient leaning minaret, known as the "Hadba" (Hunchback), in the Old City of Mosul on Tuesday during the ongoing offensive to retake the city from Daesh fighters. (FADEL SENNA / AFP/GETTY IMAGES) A middle-aged woman with a gaunt, pale face fainted as she fled past the destroyed al-Nuri Mosque. Two soldiers carried her to the roadside and tried to revive her with cold water.Largely cut off from food and water for months, humanitarian groups are reporting a spike in the number of displaced people suffering from malnutrition and dehydration.