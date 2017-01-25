Is artificial intelligence the path to economic growth? The Liberals think so

OTTAWA—They see it as a way of saying “Hasta la vista, baby” to years of sluggish economic growth.The federal Liberals are expected to use the upcoming federal budget to foster the development of cutting-edge artificial intelligence in the hope it will be a springboard to attracting investment and creating a highly-skilled new sector of jobs.Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains says fostering AI is one of the pillars of the government’s economic growth strategy.He and others see an opportunity for Canada to exploit its competitive advantage in a technology that is becoming ubiquitous across all sectors — from major companies such as Google or Microsoft to the banking and automotive sectors.Read more:Article Continued BelowTrudeau shoots down accusations of lying about oilsands at Calgary town hallMost Canadians happy with current voting system, but open to electoral reform: reportJustin Trudeau welcomes Keystone approval