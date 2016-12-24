Is Canadas UN Security Council bid still worth it?

OTTAWA—When the Liberals made the bid for a seat at the United Nations Security Council one of their top international priorities, they probably didn’t foresee the wave of isolationism and populism ready to sweep over the United States and Europe in 2016.But there’s still value in winning access to the UN’s premier forum for international politics, experts say, even in a time of mistrust in multilateral institutions.The Liberals will announce early next year where in Africa they intend to send a new peacekeeping force of up to 600 Canadian Forces members and 150 police officers. The mission — or missions — will cost upwards of $450 million and could expose Canadian soldiers to the most direct risk they’ve seen since the war in Afghanistan.The move is seen, at least in part, as a way to bolster Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s goal of getting Canada back to the Security Council in 2019-20. But Roland Paris, an international relations professor at the University of Ottawa and former adviser to the Liberal government, warned against that interpretation.“There are good reasons for Canada to reengage in peace operations that are separate from Canada’s campaign for a Security Council seat,” Paris said in an interview.Article Continued Below“Obviously, re-engaging in peace operations would enhance our Security Council campaign, but you need to look at these things separately.”Canada has held a non-permanent seat on the Security Council six times since the 1940s — once every decade since the UN was formed, except for the 2000s. Under the previous Conservative government, Canada lost its bid to rejoin the council in 2010 to Portugal. The loss was seen as a rebuke to the Conservatives’ foreign policy agenda, including their full-throated support for Israel and stepping back from foreign aid programs.The Liberals, for their part, have committed to a rethink of the country’s foreign aid, as well as a wide-ranging review into Canada’s defence policy. Marc-André Blanchard, Canada’s ambassador to the UN, told The Canadian Press in June that both policy reviews are directly connected to the Liberals’ Security Council ambitions.

