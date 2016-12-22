Is it time to end discounted TTC fares for seniors?

For nearly half a century, Torontonians have been assured of at least one perk of growing old: getting a discount on the TTC. But with major changes coming to the transit agency’s fare structure, some at city hall are starting to ask — is it time to do away with seniors fares? Sparking the conversation is council’s recent approval of the Fair Pass Program, which would provide discounted fares for low-income adults of all ages. Speaking before the decisive vote on Dec. 14, TTC chair Josh Colle told his colleagues that it’s unlikely the city will be able to pay for the program, which will cost $48 million a year when it’s fully implemented, while also retaining discounts for seniors and other groups. The approval of the Fair Pass “will trigger another discussion” about whether the existing transit discounts are a good use of public funds, Colle predicted. Article Continued Below“Forever, our concession has only ever been based on age. And while I understand that seniors vote and that seniors are vocal, they’re also some of the wealthiest people in our city,” he said. Colle acknowledged midspeech that some of his colleagues were looking at him as though he were “crazy” to suggest ending concession fares for older residents, who vote at rates much higher than their younger counterparts. Yet the idea has a precedent. Days after Colle’s speech, London, Ont.’s council voted to discontinue their seniors fare program and replace it with a low-income transit pass.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx