Is poutine Canadas national treasure or culinary appropriation?: Canadian Myths

The myth: That poutine, the cheesy, greasy, saucy, crunchy, soggy, melted meal, is Canada’s national dish.WARWICK, QUE.―One month ago in Liverpool, Elizabeth Hurst and Michael Palfreeman realized a dream that began on the ski slopes of Mont-Tremblant. The opening of their very own restaurant, Caribou Poutine, was an homage to the dish they had been handed as 18-year-old ski tourists the night of their arrival in the Laurentians in 2013. But it was also the fruit of years of hard work making five-hour batches of cheese curds round-the-clock in their kitchen, travelling the country with their street-food stall and cajoling finicky Brits to give the gooey, salty mix of fries, fresh cheese and hot sauce a try.“I’ve had quite a few people who were skeptical, but we’ve never had anyone that’s had it and not loved it,” said Palfreeman. “It’s just one of those things where it’s comfort food at its best, isn’t it?” Hurst added.Article Continued BelowThe English couple is among the legions of aficionados and restaurateurs preaching about poutine to the world. The hot, salty, squeaky dish has been served in the Obama White House; it was the winning dish when Montreal chef Chuck Hughes beat out Bobby Flay to become the Iron Chef; and it now acts as an international calling card of Canadian cuisine. But that doesn’t sit so well with those who know that it began as the dirty little secret of rural Quebec and insist that its provenance be properly acknowledged.We now celebrate poutine, create food festivals around it and dress it up in lobster, pulled pork, foie gras, curry sauce, merguez, kimchi, shawarma and seaweed. But for most of its six-decade history, it was wolfed down in shame, looked down upon as a low-grade, working-class junk food.