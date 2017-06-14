Is this Stephen Harper or Justin Trudeau running things on Parliament Hill?: Hbert

A stalled appointment process; a botched attempt at installing a member of the Liberal family in a post that requires total independence from the government; a unilateral bid to change the rules of the House of Commons . . . if Stephen Harper, and not Justin Trudeau, were running things on Parliament Hill, he would stand accused of institutional malevolence.Exhibit A: Almost halfway through his mandate, Trudeau has yet to fill a single parliamentary watchdog vacancy. Most of the positions of agents of Parliament are currently held by interim appointees or by commissioners whose terms have been extended. Some, such as the ethics and the information commissioners, are on their second or third extensions.A full year after chief electoral officer Marc Mayrand gave his notice, the government has not yet come up with a permanent replacement. Under Harper, a prime minister whose relationship with Elections Canada was far from cordial, the transition took place over a matter of days. The job of running Canada’s ever-evolving election system had traditionally been considered a sensitive one that requires a steady hand at the helm.Judicial appointments have been proceeding at a glacial pace. And with every passing week, more crown corporations are operating under skeleton boards. As of next week, for instance, the CBC/Radio-Canada board will be down to half its 12-member roster, leaving it with the bare minimum required to meet a quorum. A spokesperson for heritage minister Mélanie Joly told Le Devoir last week that a selection process would “soon” be in place!Connect all these dots and the result is an across-the-board weakening of federal and parliamentary oversight functions. By necessity day-to-day management is becoming a substitute for strategic planning.Article Continued BelowExhibit B: Trudeau justifies the unprecedented delays in the appointment chain by the quest for a merit-based system.But, if the Prime Minister thought the Harper-appointed agents of Parliament, whose terms he has extended, were chosen on a basis other than competence, would he not have been in a hurry to replace them?Trudeau’s own first (failed) attempt at appointing a parliamentary watchdog — the nomination of former Ontario Liberal minister Madeleine Meilleur for official languages commissioner — did not pass the non-partisan smell test.