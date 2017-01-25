Is your gender really necessary on a passport?

In what transgender rights activists are calling a “landmark” development, the Canadian government has settled a human rights case that could pave the way for gender markers to be scrubbed from passports, birth certificates and other identity documents.Ottawa is also undertaking a government-wide review to assess how it collects and uses sex and gender information — a move that advocates for transgender rights are hailing as a major victory in the fight to remove “male” and “female” markers from identity documents.“To my knowledge, this would be like a world first, for a government to proceed to review all of its gendering practices,” said barbara findlay, a lawyer and member of the Gender-Free ID Coalition, an advocacy group calling for gender-neutral identity documents. “It’s a seismic shift in the way that we understand what gender means and how we should be using it.”Wednesday’s announcement caps a five-year battle launched by findlay’s client, 32-year-old Torontonian Christin Milloy, who was repeatedly denied in her attempts to update the gender information associated with her social insurance number.Article Continued BelowIn January 2012, the transgender activist and web developer filed a human rights complaint against Employment and Social Development Canada (then known as Human Resources and Skills Development Canada), which oversees the SIN register.A settlement was only reached last week, however. While its terms are confidential, an exception was made for some details to be publicized.“As a government, we feel that this settlement is a step in the right direction,” said Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, in a statement posted online.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx