Israel awakens to the spectre of apartheid: Burman

Welcome back to the 1980s. Three decades after international pressure brought down the racist apartheid regime of South Africa, the extremist government in Israel seems to be daring the world to take them on.Sadly, for those who still support the vision of two neighbouring states, Israel and Palestine, living peacefully side-by-side in the Middle East, the battle may soon be joined.That was the implied message delivered to Israelis — and to the world — in a landmark speech on Dec. 28 by outgoing U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. It was a thoughtful and passionate overview of the history of this conflict, outlining his view about “the only way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state.”As the Trump administration prepares to take office with its apparent enthusiasm for the extremists who currently rule Israel, there was a historic poignancy about Kerry’s speech. It is likely the last constructive contribution on this issue coming from a U.S. government leader for years to come.As Kerry himself pointed out, the right-wing coalition government of Benjamin Netanyahu — whose party, we should never forget, actually received fewer than 25 per cent of the overall vote in the last Israeli election — has operated on a crass but simple principle.Article Continued BelowAs it pays lip service to the notion of eventual “peace” with the Palestinians, it builds as many illegal Israeli settlements as possible in the occupied territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, areas captured in the Six-Day War of 1967. They are regarded as new “facts on the ground,” intended to make eventual creation of a viable Palestinian state virtually impossible.Central to this strategy is the idea that this should happen quietly, out of sight, in the dead of night. The Israeli government would much prefer the world to focus on Iran, on Syria, or on Islamic terror — anything but what it is doing on Palestinian territory.But, as South Africa’s minority white rulers learned in the 1980s, that won’t be so easy.

