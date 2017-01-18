Israeli Arab, officer killed in clashes over demolition protest

JERUSALEM—An Israeli Arab rammed his vehicle into a group of police officers on Wednesday, killing one of them before he was shot dead during clashes in southern Israel, police said, while local residents accused the police of using excessive force, saying the man lost control of his vehicle after he was shot.The incident took place as protesters were demonstrating against the court-ordered demolition of illegally constructed buildings, and threatened to further strain relations between the government and Israel’s Arab minority. Arab citizens often complain of second-class status, while many Israeli Jews view them as disloyal because they sympathize with the Palestinians.Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said a local man sped toward the forces deployed to the Umm al-Hiran village early Wednesday as they were securing the area ahead of the planned home demolitions. He said a jeep raced toward the troops, killing 34-year-old policeman Erez Levi. Troops opened fire at the driver, killing Yaakub Abu al-Qiyan, 50, whom Israeli officials later identified as belonging to an Islamist group. The clashes continued, and several policemen were wounded.Local residents said Abu al-Qiyan was trying to leave town and only lost control of his vehicle after police shot at him. Abu al-Qiyan’s brother, Ahmad, said he was “murdered in cold blood,” and Amnesty International called for a probe into the reports of excessive force by police.“The police are light on the trigger when it comes to Arab citizens,” the Arab advocacy group Adalah said in a statement in which it accused the police of a “culture of lying.”Article Continued BelowPalestinians have carried out a number of vehicular attacks against Israelis over the past year and a half, and earlier this month a Palestinian truck driver rammed into a group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four.Lawmaker Ayman Odeh, head of the Arab Joint List in the Israeli parliament, was wounded in Wednesday’s clashes, along with several others. Odeh was evacuated to a hospital with blood streaking down his forehead.In a shaky voice, he told Israel’s Army Radio that he was shot by overzealous officers who were deployed after extensive negotiations to delay the demolition broke down.