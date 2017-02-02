Israels PM vows to establish new settlement after West Bank outpost dismantled

Israel’s prime minister on Thursday vowed to establish the first new West Bank settlement in over two decades “as soon as possible,” promising to make up for the court-ordered demolition of an illegal settler outpost.Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement was his latest step to expand Israeli settlement construction in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Trump has signalled a far softer line toward the settlements, which are considered illegal by most of the international community.Netanyahu spoke just as Israeli security forces were completing the evacuation of Amona, where they broke into a synagogue earlier on Thursday to remove dozens of Israeli protesters who had barricaded themselves inside.Read more:Violence erupts as Israel evicts West Bank outpostNetanyahu’s pro-settler government had unsuccessfully tried to block the evacuation of Amona. But Israel’s Supreme Court rejected all appeals after determining the outpost was built illegally two decades ago on private Palestinian land.Article Continued BelowSpeaking at a ceremony in the West Bank settlement of Ariel, Netanyahu expressed “great pain” over the removal of Amona.“We all understand the depth of the pain and therefore we will establish a new settlement on state land,” he said. “Already yesterday I formed a team that will determine the settlement location and get everything ready. And we will act so that it happens as soon as possible.”According to the Israeli anti-settlement watchdog Peace Now, Israel has not officially broken ground on a new settlement since 1992.