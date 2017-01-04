Istanbul nightclub gunman identified, Turkey says

ISTANBUL—Turkey has identified the gunman in the Istanbul nightclub massacre, the foreign minister said Wednesday as the president vowed that the country won’t surrender to terrorists or become divided.The gunman, who killed 39 people including a woman from Milton, Ont., during New Year’s celebrations at the Reina club, is still at large. But Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said authorities had identified the man, without providing details.“The identity of the person who carried out the attack on the Reina nightclub has been established,” Cavusoglu told Anadolu in a live televised interview.Turkish police, meanwhile, detained at least five suspected Daesh militants believed to be linked to the attack, the state-run news agency reported. The operation was launched in the Aegean port city of Izmir and was ongoing, Anadolu Agency said.Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, has claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded nearly 70 people. Of those killed 27 were foreigners, many from the Middle East. Daesh said a “soldier of the caliphate” had carried out the mass shooting to avenge Turkish military operations against Daesh in northern Syria.Article Continued BelowPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the attack aims to set Turks against each other and deepen fault lines, but the country won’t fall for this game.Erdogan made the comments in a live speech from Ankara, the first time he has publicly addressed the nation since the attack.Responding to accusations in the past that Turkey had given support to Daesh, Erdogan said that “to present the country which is leading the greatest struggle against Daesh as one supporting terrorism is what the terror organization wants.”

