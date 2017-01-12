It was a crazy marathon of a day in American politics

WASHINGTON—It was a frenzied decathlon of a day in American politics, and so Sen. Christopher Coons, D-Del., pulled his cellphone out of his pocket as he power-walked the halls of the U.S. Capitol. Coons’s wife had installed a step counter over Christmas. The step counter would now be put to the test.“Twenty-eight hundred,” he read out loud. It was not yet 11 on Wednesday morning, and democracy was just getting started.Wednesday was a big, weird moment in the lurching transition of federal power. Did it reach peak weirdness when a group of protesters began to march around the U.S. Capitol in dinosaur costumes? Or was it reached only when President-elect Donald Trump, in Manhattan, denied kinky new allegations about himself by announcing that he was “very much a germaphobe, by the way”?Three major Senate confirmation hearings, a “vote-a-rama,” and the first news conference held by the president-elect since he claimed the Republican nomination nearly six months ago: Wednesday was business as unusual, with bureaucratic Washington adjusting to the age of Trump and to a newborn administration that seems poised to keep delivering news fodder by fire hose.At 9:15 a.m., Rex Tillerson, the nominee for secretary of state, took his seat in hearing room 106 (moved from room 423). This was followed at 10:15 by the confirmation hearing of Transportation Department nominee Elaine Chao in room G50 (moved from room 253). These accompanied the hearing (continued from the previous day) for Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., the nominee for attorney general, but excluded the hearings for nominee for CIA director, Rep. Mike Pompeo, and education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos, which had been postponed at the last minute when Senate Democrats argued that the schedule was already a deluge.Article Continued BelowThe day became a confirmation shell game—Senate committee members could question the nominees, but only if they could figure out which room they were in.“Did you go to Chao?” a young woman in a pantsuit asked her friend, as they both searched for seats at one confirmation hearing in the Dirksen office building.“Isn’t this Chao?” her companion said. “Aren’t we at Chao now?”

