Italy avalanche survivors say they never gave up hope

GIULIANOVA, ITALY—First there was a loud roar. Then darkness — hours and hours of darkness.A couple among the nine survivors of an Italian avalanche that devastated a mountain hotel say they survived nearly 58 hours buried beneath feet of snow by sucking on glass- and mud-filled ice, comforting each other and those nearby, and praying.The initial shock was so loud and the force so strong that the coupl,e 22-year-old Giorgia Galassi and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Vincenzo Forti told The Associated Press on Wednesday that they were convinced it was another earthquake rocking the luxury Hotel Rigopiano.Read more: Death toll in Italy avalanche climbs to 17 as hopes diminishArticle Continued BelowItaly crews find three puppies alive in avalanche-hit hotel, pull seventh body from rubbleRescuers fear more slides as search for avalanche survivors continuesThey never considered the threat of an avalanche at the snow-bound resort.

