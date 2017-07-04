Its a whopper! Toronto council kicks off huge meeting

City council will consider a whopping 265 agenda items starting Tuesday — from the future of Toronto Community Housing to a climate change action plan — before regular business pauses for the summer break.What’s expected to be a four day meeting will include debates on a long list of potentially contentious items along with routine community matters.Here is our guide to the meeting ahead:The basicsCouncil typically meets once a month to approve the decisions made by various committees and also to consider new business along with motions brought by council members. Because several items were deferred from the last meeting when council ran out of time, and there is no other council meeting until October, this round is jam-packed with both major policy and things like neighbourhood disputes over fences. Expect some fireworks (post-Canada Day).Article Continued BelowThe big stuffPutting Tenants First: A plan to remake Toronto Community Housing is taking shape slowly at city hall. An updated implementation plan recommends hiving off seniors buildings and making them the responsibility of a new city agency. How that will impact the corporation and city’s finances or benefit tenants has yet to be detailed. Importantly, the plan identifies that TCH needs hundreds of millions of dollars in the next two years to prevent the closure of units and keep track with new development projects.Life support: Council will consider what’s been called an ambitious climate change action plan called TransformTO, which advocates have lauded for attempting to achieve an 80 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It’s estimated to cost $6.7 million next year, which has Mayor John Tory talking about the need to prioritize. That has some backers of the plan worried it will be pulled apart.