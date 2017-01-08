Its Budweiser Stage now, but you dont have to call it that: Keenan

You can still call it SkyDome, if you want.The stadium where the Blue Jays play, I mean. I usually call it that, and people seem to know what I’m talking about, even though the company that owns the Blue Jays and the dome long ago changed its official name to Roger’s Centre. And obviously when I hear that name, I recognize that people are talking about the SkyDome. I use the name that sounds right to me and it causes very few problems of any kind.I was thinking about this Friday as currents of anger swirled around the city from some quarters at the announcement from the owners of the Music Venue that Replaced the Forum at Ontario Place (as I have mostly thought of it) that they had signed a new sponsorship deal changing its name from the Molson Canadian Amphitheatre to the Budweiser Stage.The swapping of one corporate multinational beer conglomerate brand for another awakened a previously invisible love for the identity the place has held since 1995. “Is this a joke? No details, no consultation, no public input,” tweeted local city councillor Mike Layton. “Molson Canadian Amphitheatre changes name to Budweiser stage. Happy 150 Canada! (I appreciate both are brand names, but still),” he went on, apparently contrasting the shameless, contrived Canuck nationalism of the former’s ad campaigns with the latter’s attempts to develop a close marketing association with U.S. patriotism (last year, for instance, rebranding Bud as “America” for the summer).You can insert your own variations of a “Wasssap with that?” joke here — and if you worry the reference is dated, know that the local newsletter 12:36 put 1980s Budweiser spokesdog Spuds Mackenzie in its headline about the story. We all have our own associations, which is sort of what the controversies about naming and renaming things are all about.Article Continued BelowI admit to being a bit surprised by people’s attachments to the Molson-branded name — since my own experience has been that so much Ontario Place nostalgia has focused on the famous revolving stage and general admission lawn seats at the Forum preceding the Amphitheatre’s construction. But I fully understand the feeling of being cheated when someone tries to relabel your mental map — especially, as is so often the case, when the renaming of major and sometimes beloved landmarks is a pure sellout: a cash for naming rights deal that seems to attempt to change the very identity of a place you know well.Which is why I still call the baseball stadium SkyDome — not as an anticorporate protest so much as because that still seems to be the right name for it to me. Honestly, when I was in grade school and that original name was announced, I thought it was kind of silly. (It’s a dome! And it opens so you can see the sky! Get it?) But it grew on me. Watching a team you love win championships in a place has a way of cementing positive associations.Moreover, blatantly ignoring the rebranding efforts of marketers as applied to places you care about is a proud and widespread tradition.

