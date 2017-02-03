Its OK to laugh at Trump. And maybe useful: Delacourt

Dorothy Parker, the often-hilarious author and poet, was known to flinch when the doorbell rang at her New York apartment. She’d ask: “What fresh hell is this?” Many people I’ve encountered on my travels the past couple of weeks are having a similar reaction to breaking news. One image circulating virally on social media this week featured the familiar BBC breaking-news logo, with the headline edited to read: “oh f— what now.”It’s true. With every executive order rolling out of Donald Trump’s White House, and the accompanying, international fallout, the news is making people angry, upset and anxious. The choice then is either to stop following the news so closely, or to try to find something positive amid the chaos and disarray that Trump and his team seem intent on unleashing. I chose the latter this past week, and started here in Canada.First of all, Trump is tempering hyper-partisanship in Canadian federal politics. Not all of it — the reaction to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s broken promise on electoral reform provoked some genuine, partisan outrage in the Commons, for instance.Article Continued BelowBut it’s hard not to be struck by the ways in which the government and opposition have often been working together in the face of Trump and possible, serious consequences for Canada these past couple of weeks.Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose was down in Washington for the inauguration, doing good work for Canada — not just her party — in talking to American politicos about the importance of this country to the United States.On the political TV shows, commentators of all political stripes were praising the ways in which the Liberal government was handling the incoming president, forging early relationships with Trump’s team and working those connections hard last weekend to sort out what the travel ban meant to Canadians with dual nationalities in the targeted countries.