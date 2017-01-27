Its up to provinces to take health money, Trudeau says

WINNIPEG—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says tens of billions in federal health transfer payments are there for the taking if the provinces want them.He also reiterated that Ottawa is offering an additional $5 billion in targeted funding over 10 years for mental-health care.“We’ve put forward significant amounts of money. It’s (up) to provinces whether they want that money or not,” Trudeau said before a town-hall meeting in Winnipeg.He did not answer a question about whether he would impose a deadline to reach a deal.The three territories, three Atlantic provinces and Saskatchewan have signed onto the federal government’s health-funding plan.Article Continued BelowTrudeau said he is looking forward to working with the hold-out provinces “to make sure we’re responding to the needs of Canadians.“For almost 10 years, the previous government had nothing to do with the provinces on health care . . . and therefore Canadians felt that their health-care outcomes and system was suffering.”The prime minister was in Winnpeg on Thursday as part of a cross-country tour to meet with Canadians and hear their concerns. It was the same day Manitoba launched an online ad campaign criticizing the federal government’s plan to limit annual increases in health transfer payments.