Ivanka Trumps brand distances itself from China shoemaker after activists detained

SHANGHAI—Ivanka Trump's fashion brand sought to distance itself from a Chinese manufacturer that has come under scrutiny after activists investigating labour conditions there were detained, saying the company last made its products three months ago.In a statement released Wednesday, the brand's president, Abigail Klem, said Ivanka Trump shoes, which are made by licensing partner Mark Fisher, have not been produced since March at the Huajian Group factory where alleged labour abuses occurred. She added "our licensee works with many footwear production factories and all factories are required to operate within strict social compliance regulations."But it is unclear whether that was really the end of the relationship.China Labor Watch, a New York non-profit, began scrutinizing Ivanka Trump supply chains more than a year ago, according to Li Qiang, the group's executive director. Three China Labor Watch investigators went into Huajian Group factories undercover posing as workers in March, April and May of this year and found Ivanka Trump merchandise inside, Li said.He said the investigators also found evidence of planned production, namely an April production schedule indicating pending orders for nearly 1,000 pairs of Ivanka Trump shoes due by the end of last month.