Jail sentence for boss who owed workers $125,000

A Brampton-based employer has been handed a rare 30-day jail sentence for failing to pay 43 employees more than $125,000 in wages, as the Ministry of Labour vows to ramp up enforcement.Peter David Sinisa Sesek, who ran two GTA businesses — Academic Montessori in Brampton and WISE Summer Camp in Mississauga — was also slapped with a $20,000 fine for failing to comply with the ministry's order to pay, originally issued in 2015.Over the past two decades, the courts have imposed fewer than 10 jail sentences on bosses who ignore orders to pay. The last employer jailed for that offence in 2016 served a prison term of one day. The maximum sentence is one year.In total, Sesek owed former employees — many of whom were university students — around $127,000, with individual claims ranging from $700 to $12,000 each. He was convicted Tuesday by Justice of the Peace Hilda Weiss.Both businesses have since shuttered. In an email to the Star, Sesek said he was challenging the conviction. In his notice of appeal, he says he was "denied opportunity to make a full answer to the charge" and that he filed a judicial review of the case with the Ontario Labour Relations Board in September of last year. Last week, Premier Kathleen Wynne and Labour Minister Kevin Flynn proposed a range of updates to the province's employment and labour laws, including beefed up fines for workplace violations. If passed, the legislation tabled last Thursday would also add up to 175 employment standards inspectors, doubling the ministry's complement.The measures would also allow inspectors to award interest on workers' unpaid wages.