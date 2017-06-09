James Comeys testimony offers six lessons for victims of workplace abuse: Paradkar

Many years ago, just before I left home for the first day of my first job, I touched my parents’ feet as I sought their blessings in customary Hindu tradition.When I was upright again, my father gave me this advice: “Your first loyalty is to your profession. Your second loyalty is to your company. Your third loyalty is to your boss.”Then he tempered that bit of idealism with a jolt of reality. “This will upset people.”He was right, of course. Toadyism rules corporate culture, where too many leaders demand personal loyalty above all, and too many employees feel they must give it.The kindest thing one can say about U.S. President Donald Trump is that he is, by experience, a CEO first. Perhaps he felt entitled to a “loyalty pledge” from his then FBI chief James Comey in January this year.Article Continued BelowFor Comey, a veteran who has dealt with two previous presidents, that was stunning impropriety, as were the later pressures concerning investigations into retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and into Russia’s role in the U.S. election.Here was the lay of the land from Comey’s point of view: He found himself dining with his boss’s boss, alone. The President’s nature did not inspire confidence. The subject matter was inappropriate. And Comey had a gut feeling about it all.He said “no,” and got turfed.