James T. Hodgkinson, the Alexandria shooter, was living in van, called a loner

ALEXANDRIA, VA.—The gunman who wounded a top Republican congressman and several others during an early morning baseball practice had apparently been living out of a white cargo van for months and was frequently seen working on a computer at a nearby YMCA, where he kept mostly to himself.James T. Hodgkinson shot House Rep. Steve Scalise on Wednesday before he was fatally shot by police who had been guarding the House majority whip on the Alexandria, Va., baseball field, officials said.Authorities believe the 66-year-old had been living out of a van in northern Virginia since March after leaving his southern Illinois home. The man expressed grievances online about U.S. President Donald Trump and Republicans, but authorities said they're still working to determine a motive.Hodgkinson was spotted regularly over the past several weeks at the YMCA next to the site of the shooting, sitting with a computer in the lobby or at a table in an exercise area that looked out onto the baseball field.Former Alexandria Mayor Bill Euille, who chatted with Hodgkinson at the gym, said he assumed the man was homeless because he wore pretty much the same outfit every day and carried a bag full of extra clothes. Hodgkinson rarely joined in the political discussions often set off by the television in the room and never showed any signs that he was troubled, Euille said."I never saw him get mad when people were talking good, bad or ugly about any of the political parties," Euille told The Associated Press. "He was just a very calm, rational person, I thought," he said.James T. Hodgkinson, the 66-year-old who opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for a baseball game on Wednesday, had been living out of a van in northern Virginia since March after leaving his southern Illinois home. (AFP/GETTY IMAGES) Stephen Brennwald, another YMCA member, said he never saw Hodgkinson talk to anyone and figured the man was a "loner." Brennwald thought it was odd he never saw Hodgkinson exercise or wear workout clothes and considered asking a staffer about him but never did, he said."There's just no way that I would have guessed that this guy would be shooting at law enforcement and a congressman," said Brennwald, an attorney.