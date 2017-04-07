Jameson Ave. the kind of street we dont have enough of: Micallef

Jameson Ave. was an unexpectedly great entrance into Toronto. On a hot Friday afternoon in August of 1999, we drove up the 401 from Windsor in an old Ford Escort with no air conditioning to visit a friend who lived on the west side. He told us to exit the Gardiner and take Jameson, and as we turned north and crawled in slow, late-afternoon rush-hour traffic between the rows of apartment buildings with our windows down, the city came at us full force after speeding across the Ontario countryside.The sheer number of people on Jameson was both intense and intimate: all the sounds, conversations, smells, and the hustle of it all came through our open windows. What is this place? It seemed like the opening credits of a Hollywood city film that cast hundreds of extras to ply the sidewalks and hang out on balconies. I knew nothing of Parkdale then, but discovering busy Jameson in a place that seemed far from the downtown areas I knew from previous visits made Toronto seem infinite; a city filled with many dense short streets like this that pour people out onto the sidewalk on warm summer eves.Article Continued BelowOf course, it isn’t a city like that. Jameson is the kind of midrise apartment street Toronto doesn’t have many of. Certainly we have apartments — both rental and condo — across the city, in clusters or alone, but Jameson’s handsome street wall is rare. It’s been called Parisian in scale and form, and runs just under a kilometre.Other streets like it are St. George north of Bloor St., Avenue Rd. north of St. Clair, or Cosburn Ave. between Broadview and Pape. All of them are linear clusters of apartment buildings built in the 1950s and 1960s in what are otherwise low-rise, single-family neighbourhoods. Today, transforming our arterial streets to Jameson-style density meets constant resistance from homeowners. In the first few decades after the Second World War, as Toronto expanded into surrounding farmland, it also went upwards, building apartment towers across the older parts of the city, some short, some rather tall. Much of that stopped in 1973 when the legendary reform council, led by then-mayor David Crombie, was elected, capping heights and slowing down development in the name of defending neighbourhoods.