Jane-Finch ER site lies dormant almost a year after closure

It’s been one year since the parking lot outside the Finch Ave. hospital went from an ambulance hub to a pedestrian shortcut. At 7:30 a.m. on Friday, commuters cut through the empty lot to reach a bus stop on Oakdale Rd. An hour later, students skirted across to reach Westview Centennial Secondary School. Though it’s been nearly one year since the urgent care centre closed in Jane-Finch, Humber River Hospital (HRH) says it still has no plans for the site’s future. “It is owned by the hospital, which maintains and secures it,” Gerard Power, Director of Public and Corporate Communications, told the Star in an email on Friday. “No decision has been made on the future use.” The concrete-and-brick emergency room has sat stagnant since July 2016, along with HRH’s two other sites at Church and Keele Sts. Church and Keele were closed entirely; the Finch site was reduced to select services like CT scans and MRIs. In their place, a new digitized hospital at Keele and Hwy. 401 was erected. However, the near-idle site at Finch Ave. is a sore reminder of what the community has lost. Article Continued BelowIn December, hospital security staff — still posted on-site — found 32-year-old Vitaliy Ferynskyy outside the building at 3 a.m., banging on the doors. Ferynskyy had been stabbed, and though paramedics were called to transport him to the nearest trauma centre, he died from his injuries that morning. Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition, believes that Ferynskyy’s death underlines the vulnerability of the Jane-Finch community, and the necessity of emergent care nearby. “This is a neighbourhood that has higher needs than many others in the city,” she told The Star in an interview. 2017 data from the Central Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) shows the highest rate of high-acuity Emergency Department visits within the North York West sub-region. However, that region contains both the old and new hospital sites, and doesn’t isolate by neighbourhood.