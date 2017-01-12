Jane Fonda as tone deaf as her selfie-loving target

With the cameras rolling, Jane Fonda most famously straddled Donald Sutherland in Klute and Jon Voigt in Coming Home.Oh, and a Vietcong enemy aircraft gun targeting American planes. Although that episode wasn’t for the movies, merely for anti-U.S. propaganda purposes. No simulation. For that deplorable bit of Hollywood star egomania — leading with her left — Fonda would ever-after be known as Hanoi Jane.Meryl Streep can’t hold a candle to Fonda when it comes to bemoaning the arc of American politics, in a specific time and place. Though Henry Fonda’s daughter could fairly be described as the Streep of her celluloid era — among the finest actresses of a generation, twice invested with an Oscar.Of course Fonda was all over the place in her nine lives of celebrity, from sex kitten to workout video queen to scatterbrain activist.This week she emerged, implausibly, as a slagger of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, performing a reverse leg-over after a fly-over of the Alberta tarsands region.Article Continued Below“When I heard that your prime minister, the shining hope at the Paris climate talks, talk so beautifully about needing to meet the requirements of the climate treaty and, God, respect and hold to the treaties with the indigenous people and so forth, you know, such a heroic stance he took there. And yet he has betrayed every one of the things that he committed to in Paris.“I guess the lesson here is that we shouldn’t be fooled by good-looking Liberals, no matter how well-spoken they are. What a disappointment.”Must have been stinging for Trudeau, who so loves the company and veneration of the beautiful people, from Davos to a Bahamas private island retreat.

