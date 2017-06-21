Jared Kushner, the son-in-law Trump said could solve Middle East peace, goes to Jerusalem to try and actually do it: Analysis

JERUSALEM—U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner arrived here Wednesday evening with an audacious mission: to see if it is possible to restart peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.Few voices in Jerusalem or Ramallah sound very hopeful as the untested Kushner came for two days of preliminary talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpThis is a right place for skeptics. But they are hedging their bets. Mostly because Trump is so out-of-the-ordinary, so grandiose and mercurial, that the players here wonder whether he just might make progress — or, alternatively, make things worse by raising expectations, then abandoning the project in a tweetstorm of frustration and finger-pointing.Past efforts to broker peace are strewn with failure, overseen by veteran American diplomats with years of experience in the region, who were all sent packing.Article Continued BelowPerhaps as a sign of the stakes, Kushner’s first meeting after arriving was to offer condolences to the family of an Israeli Border Police officer, Staff Sgt. Maj. Hadas Malka, 23, who was stabbed to death by a Palestinian assailant in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday.Jared Kushner meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. Before Kushner's trip, the White House said that U.S. President Donald Trump “strongly believes that peace is possible.” (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via Getty Images) No time is the right time for negotiations in a region in turmoil. But now is an especially challenging moment for Trump’s inexperienced 36-year-old envoy to give it a try. Kushner has virtually no experience in diplomacy, a fact which doesn't necessarily doom his chances at achieving the seemingly impossible. "Others who have had a lot of experience haven’t done so well either. They all failed,” said one expert. (NICHOLAS KAMM) The Palestinian leadership is weak and fractured. And Israel’s coalition government is among the most right wing in its history, whose members not only oppose a Palestinian state but want to annex wide swaths of the West Bank for Jewish settlers.