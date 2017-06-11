Jeff Sessions to face sharp questioning over Russia contacts, Comey firing, senators say

WASHINGTON—Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in for sharp questioning by senators Tuesday on the extent of his contacts with Russian officials during the presidential campaign and of his involvement in the firing of FBI chief James Comey.Whether that hearing will be public or closed is not known.Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, said Sunday “there’s a real question of the propriety” of Sessions’ involvement in Comey’s dismissal, because Sessions had stepped aside from the federal investigation into contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign. Comey was leading that probe.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpReed said he also wants to know if Sessions had more meetings with Russian officials as a Trump campaign adviser than have been disclosed.Article Continued BelowTrump on Sunday accused Comey of “cowardly” leaks and predicted many more from him. “Totally illegal?” he asked in a tweet. “Very ‘cowardly!’”Several Republican lawmakers also criticized Comey for disclosing memos he had written in the aftermath of his private conversations with Trump, calling that action “inappropriate.” But, added GOP Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, “releasing his memos is not damaging to national security.” Lankford is on the intelligence committee, the forum for last week’s riveting Comey testimony and Tuesday’s hearing.The New York City federal prosecutor who expected to remain on the job when Trump took office but ended up being fired said he was made uncomfortable by one-on-one interactions with the president — just like Comey was. Preet Bharara told ABC’s This Week that Trump was trying to “cultivate some kind of relationship” with him when he called him twice before the inauguration to “shoot the breeze.”