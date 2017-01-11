Jeff Sessions unfit for attorney general, NAACP head says

WASHINGTON—The head of one of the largest African-American civil rights organization told Congress on Wednesday that Sen. Jeff Sessions is “unfit to serve” as attorney general as a 1986 letter from the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., surfaced strongly expressing opposition to the Alabama senator.Cornell Brooks, the head of the NAACP, said the organization “firmly believes” that Sessions is unfit to serve as attorney general in the incoming Trump administration. Brooks joined supporters and opponents of Sessions on the second day of confirmation hearings.The Alabama Republican was rejected by the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1986 for a federal judgeship amid accusations that he had called a black attorney “boy” — which he denied — and the NAACP and ACLU “un-American.”“We take no pleasure in stating that, in the view of the NAACP, Senator Sessions’ record conclusively demonstrates that he lacks the judgment and temperament to serve effectively as Attorney General of the United States,” Brooks said, saying the senator “evinces a clear disregard, disrespect, and even disdain for the civil and human rights of racial and ethnic minorities, women, the disabled, and others who suffer from discrimination in this country. “Sessions on Tuesday called those accusations “damnably false.”Article Continued Below“It wasn’t accurate then,” Sessions said. “It isn’t accurate now.”On Tuesday, the NAACP released a letter from Coretta Scott King, wife of the civil rights leader, in which she said that Sessions’ actions as a federal prosecutor were “reprehensible” and that he used his office “in a shabby attempt to intimidate and frighten elderly black voters.”▶Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis testified Wednesday against the confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions as the next Attorney General, imploring the nation needs someone who will "look out for all of us and not just some of us."(Associated Press )“Mr. Sessions has used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens in the district he now seeks to serve as a federal judge,” Mrs. King wrote. She said he lacked the “temperament, fairness and judgment” to be a federal judge. Mrs. King died in 2006.

