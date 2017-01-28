Jewish Groups Condemn Trump For Signing Refugee Ban On Holocaust Remembrance Day

Many organizations and groups have protested U.S. president Donald Trump’s decision to sign an executive order on Friday, temporarily barring refugees from entering the country. President Trump said that this particular order was designed to prohibit radical terrorists from entering the United States. But the decision also consequently puts a temporary blanket ban for any refugee trying to enter the United States of America. Among the many groups panning the decision are members of the Jewish community, who specially condemned the president’s decision to sign such an order on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, calling it “an ironic tragedy.” The Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 every year commemorates the victims of the Holocaust. [Image by nito/Shutterstock] Mark Hetfield, the president of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, speaking with Haaretz.com called the timing of the decision “incredibly offensive.” The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society is a faith-based nonprofit organization that helps refugees settle in the United States. “It’s a deep and tragic irony that Donald Trump is slamming the door in the faces of refugees right before International Holocaust Remembrance Day. “It was during the Holocaust that the world shamefully refused to give asylum to Jews and to others who were being murdered or about to be murdered in Nazi Germany.” Of course Hetfield was referring to the U.S. government’s decision to turn away European refugees during World War II. He pointed out how the whole refugee convention had come out of the Holocaust following the international community’s failure to protect and accept the Jews and other survivors of World War II. The progressive Jewish organization J Street also released a statement condemning the president’s decision, specifically the fact that it was targeting Muslims, comparing them to the Jews that were turned away by the United States during World War II. “The fact that President Trump’s order appears designed to specifically limit the entry of Muslims evokes horrible memories. Most ultimately perished in the Holocaust. That episode remains a blot on the conscience of the United States. It is a terrible irony that today, the same day on which this order is to be signed, is also International Holocaust Remembrance Day.” Another vocal critic of the president’s decision to bar Muslim immigrants has been former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. Albright came to the U.S. with her family as a refugee from Czechoslovakia in 1948, fleeing persecution by the Communist government. She also pointed out that “by specifically targeting Muslim-majority countries for these immigration bans, and by expressing a clear preference for refugees who are religious minorities” there was no question that Trump’s order was biased against Muslims. “And when one faith is targeted, it puts us all at risk.” President Donald Trump signed the controversial order on Friday, January 27. [Image via Pool/Getty Images] Trump signed the decision to indefinitely bar all Syrian Refugees from entering the U.S. He also put a 120 day bar on refugees from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemem. No visa will be issued to citizens of these Muslim-majority countries for the next 30 days. Trump called this decision “a measure to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of America,” explicitly specifying, “We don’t want them here.” Trump paid homage to the victims of the September 11 attacks, dedicating this decision to them. “We don’t want to admit the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those that support our country and love, deeply, our people.” I promise that our administration will ALWAYS have your back. We will ALWAYS be with you! pic.twitter.com/D0aOWhOH4X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017 President Trump also signed an executive order on Friday for rebuilding the military, according to Trump, “to build new planes, new ships, tools and resources.” Trump justified his decision with the following statement. “As we prepare our budget request for Congress, our military strength will be questioned by no one and neither will our dedication to peace. And we do want peace.” [Featured Image by Top Vector Studio/Shutterstock]