John Honderich, Andrew Coyne debate if government should step in to save journalism

OTTAWA—Torstar Chair John Honderich squared off against Postmedia columnist Andrew Coyne at a sold-out and spirited debate Tuesday over whether the government should “act to save journalism in Canada.” Honderich made the case that newspapers are vital for a democratic society, arguing that because of the industry’s “badly broken” business model, government action is necessary to prevent their disappearance.“You could not have a more fundamental public good than making sure the Canadian population is well-informed,” Honderich said. “That is an absolutely fundamental tenet of how a democracy works.”Coyne said the struggles of the industry are largely self-inflicted — mainly by posting content online for free — and that the government has no place choosing which media players deserve to be bailed out.Article Continued Below“People do not value the thing we are selling at a price sufficient to cover its cost,” Coyne said. “If the government can’t subsidize everyone, it shouldn’t subsidize anyone.”Tuesday’s event was part of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute’s “Great Canadian Debates” series and took place at the Canadian War Museum. The question of the discussion — “Should government act to save journalism?” — comes as the federal Liberals study ways to support the beleaguered news business, which could include tax changes or the creation of an independent, publicly funded organization to support local media and startups.